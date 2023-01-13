Rapid Silicon raises $30 million in series A funding

© Rapid Silicon

The company has closed USD 15 million in funding from Cambium Capital and others, including all existing investors from its seed round. The second close is planned for Q1 2023.

The company says in a press release that this latest round of funding will be used to further invest in Rapid Silicon’s product portfolio, support the launch of its premier mid-range FPGA product, Gemini.

Gemini is a programmable logic device (PLD) that is power optimised for the massive sensor processing needs, tight thermal profiles, and shrinking form factors required by embedded and edge applications.