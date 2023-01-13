Rapid Silicon raises $30 million in series A funding
Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, has raised USD 30 million Series A Round.
The company has closed USD 15 million in funding from Cambium Capital and others, including all existing investors from its seed round. The second close is planned for Q1 2023.
The company says in a press release that this latest round of funding will be used to further invest in Rapid Silicon’s product portfolio, support the launch of its premier mid-range FPGA product, Gemini.
Gemini is a programmable logic device (PLD) that is power optimised for the massive sensor processing needs, tight thermal profiles, and shrinking form factors required by embedded and edge applications.
“Customers are looking for innovative ways to program FPGAs, reduce support load by leveraging the open-source ecosystem of active expertise and development engineers, and shorten time-to-market,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman and CEO of Rapid Silicon, in a press release. “With open-source software, Rapid Silicon is removing the barriers and providing its customers with a robust end-to-end FPGA design workflow. The open-source software enables users to design complex applications quickly and efficiently on our FPGA devices.”