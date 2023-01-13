Ad
© kritchanut dreamstime.com Components |

Semtech completes its acquisition of Sierra Wireless

Semtech has completed its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 1.2 billion.

This transaction nearly doubles Semtech’s annual revenue and adds approximately USD 100 million of high-margin IoT Cloud services recurring revenues.

“Sierra Wireless brings nearly 30 years of leadership in cellular IoT and a strong and diverse device-to-Cloud IoT solutions portfolio. Combined with Semtech’s LoRa-enabled end nodes, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver a highly differentiated, end-to-end platform to enable the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet,” says Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s president and CEO in a press release.

Maheswaran continues to say that the combined company will have strong expertise in high bandwidth cellular connectivity, ultra-low power LoRa connectivity, IoT software and services, and extensive knowledge of IoT hardware and software channels and vertical markets. 

Former Sierra Wireless senior leaders join the Semtech leadership team in two newly formed business groups. Tom Mueller joins as executive vice president of the IoT System Products Group, which includes Semtech’s existing LoRa products business. Ross Gray joins as vice president of the IoT Connected Services Group. Pravin Desale also joins Semtech as the senior vice president of IoT Engineering driving product development of our new systems and solutions.

World's smallest particulate matter sensor revolutionizes air quality measurement
Infineon extends its cooperation with SiC suppliers The German-based semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new multi-year-supply and cooperation agreement with Resonac Corporation (formerly Showa Denko K.K.), complementing and expanding the announcement of 2021.
North America to strengthen economic ties On Tuesday, the three countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — promised to strengthen their economic relations, increase regional production, and increase semiconductor output.
Entegris to invest $50 million to expand capacity Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industries, plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California, sites to support the anticipated increase in domestic semiconductor production.
Camtek receives order for multiple systems from a compound semiconductors manufacturer Camtek says it has received an order for multiple systems from an unnamed global Compound Semiconductors manufacturer totaling USD 18 million.
USB-C Connectors available in Horizontal and Vertical formats
Hard-hit Britishvolt in talks with investors UK battery manufacturer Britishvolt is said to be in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake.
Mouser Electronics expands with new offices in Barcelona Mouser Electronics has recently opened its new offices in Barcelona, Spain.
Ardentec expands with new test facility in Singapore The provider of semiconductor test services has broken ground on its new test facility in Singapore’s Woodlands Industrial Park. The new 6-story facility (named Fab2) will be Ardentec Group’s 14th facility globally.
Tesla spending big money in Texas Tesla has decided to invest USD 775 million to expand its gigafactory in Austin/ Texas.
Physik Instrumente expands in Eschbach – looking to triple current capacity Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. KG (PI Group) is investing approximately EUR 16 million in the expansion of its site in Eschbach in the Breisgau region of Germany.
AT&S works on microchips of the future
Infineon sells HiRel DC-DC converter business to Micross Micross Components, Inc. has entered a definitive agreement to purchase Infineon’s HiRel DC-DC converter business including its hybrid and custom board-based power products.
CrowdOut Capital acquires Sourceability Austin-based investment firm, CrowdOut Capital, announces that it has acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG through the CrowdOut Long Term (COLT) Fund I.
Taiwan passes own Chips Act Taiwan has passed it's own version of the Chips Act. Companies can now apply for tax credits on 25% of their annual R&D costs.
Smiths Interconnect expands with acquisition of Plastronics Plastronics Sockets & Connections, a specialist in burn-in test sockets and spring probe contacts for the semiconductor test market segment, as well as specialised connectors for industrial applications, has been acquired by Smiths Interconnect.
Ground broken on Indiana's new semiconductor hub Ground has officially been broken on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate)in Odon, Indiana that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry.
Industry’s first high-definition micro-LED matrix solution
VinFast and NXP collaborate to develop next-gen smart EVs VinFast and NXP Semiconductors have announced their collaboration on VinFast's next-generation of Automotive applications
AEM opens new manufacturing plant in Malaysia AEM has opened a new manufacturing plant in Penang. The new plant comes with a 365,000-square-foot area for assembly, quality assurance (QA), a warehouse and an R&D lab.
Merck completes its acquisition of the chemical business of Mecaro With the addition of around 100 new employees as well as production and R&D facilities in Korea, Merck will expand both its regional and global capabilities
LPKF closes contract with unnamed semiconductor company German technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with an unnamed semiconductor company.
Moov hires GF, GE Capital veteran David Duke Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has appointed David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships.
Advantech releases AIMB-288E with NVIDIA Quadro GPU
Hyundai Motor Group turns to onsemi for SiC module onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia Corporation’s EV6 GT model.
KLEVV launches New 5600MT/s DDR5 Standard Desktop/Laptop Memory
