Semtech completes its acquisition of Sierra Wireless

© kritchanut dreamstime.com

This transaction nearly doubles Semtech’s annual revenue and adds approximately USD 100 million of high-margin IoT Cloud services recurring revenues.

“Sierra Wireless brings nearly 30 years of leadership in cellular IoT and a strong and diverse device-to-Cloud IoT solutions portfolio. Combined with Semtech’s LoRa-enabled end nodes, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver a highly differentiated, end-to-end platform to enable the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet,” says Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s president and CEO in a press release.

Maheswaran continues to say that the combined company will have strong expertise in high bandwidth cellular connectivity, ultra-low power LoRa connectivity, IoT software and services, and extensive knowledge of IoT hardware and software channels and vertical markets.

Former Sierra Wireless senior leaders join the Semtech leadership team in two newly formed business groups. Tom Mueller joins as executive vice president of the IoT System Products Group, which includes Semtech’s existing LoRa products business. Ross Gray joins as vice president of the IoT Connected Services Group. Pravin Desale also joins Semtech as the senior vice president of IoT Engineering driving product development of our new systems and solutions.