The new set of contracts will deepen the long-term partnership on SiC material. According to the agreement, Resonac will supply Infineon with SiC materials for the production of SiC semiconductors, covering a double-digit share of the forecasted demand for the next decade, a press release reads.

While the initial phase focuses on 150mm SiC material supply, Resonac will also support Infineon’s transition to 200mm wafer-diameter during the later years of the agreement. As part of the cooperation, Infineon will provide Resonac with intellectual property relating to SiC material technologies.

”The demand for SiC is growing rapidly and we are preparing for this development with a significant expansion of our manufacturing capacities," says Angelique van der Burg, Chief Procurement Officer at Infineon, in the press release. "We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Resonac and strengthen the partnership between our two companies."

Infineon is currently expanding its SiC manufacturing capacity in order to reach a market share of 30% by the end of the decade. Infineon’s SiC manufacturing capacity is about to increase tenfold by 2027. A new plant in Kulim is scheduled to start production in 2024.