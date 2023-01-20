Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products |

Cincoze Embedded Computer for Vision-guided Robots in Smart Applications

According to TrendForce research, the global smart manufacturing market will reach US$620 billion by 2026. Amongst the new technologies used in the burgeoning smart factory market, machine vision has proven a popular choice, enabling new technologies like vision-guided robots (VGRs) that make production lines more flexible, elastic, and efficient.

This is a product release announcement by Cincoze Co., Ltd.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The recommended option for VGRs is the Cincoze Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line DS-1300 series. The DS-1300 is a workstation performance and PCIe expandable embedded computer with extreme processing capabilities, dual PCI/PCIe expansion slots, and industrial-grade protections. Since its launch, it has been widely used in VGRs for material picking, product assembly, machine operation, welding, and stacking.

Extreme Performance and PCI/PCIe Expansion Helps Image Analysis

VGRs got images and data from cameras and sensors on the robot arm to the embedded computer for processing and judgment and then provide feedback signals to allow the robot to move to the target position to perform identification and defect detection on workpieces of various shapes. High-speed processing is key, and the DS-1300 series supports a 10th generation Intel® Xeon®/Core™ (Comet Lake-S) CPU (up to 10-core 80W), up to 64GB of memory, and an M.2 NVMe slot that can satisfy the VGR requirements for visual data collection, processing, and analysis. The DS-1300 supports up to two sets of PCI/PCIe expansion slots, enabling the connection of various commercially available high-speed I/O cards, image capture cards, motion cards, or GPU cards for image analysis or robot control. The patented Adjustable PCIe Card Retainer holds the expansion card securely in place, ensuring stable and reliable operation, even in a high-vibration environment.

Modular I/O Makes Data Recording and Transmission More Convenient

The DS-1300 series has a rich selection of native high-speed I/O such as 2× GbE LAN, 6× USB3.2, and more, that connect to the cameras and sensors required by the VGR for high-speed high-resolution data transmission. Cincoze exclusive modules provide further I/O or function expansion options, such as GbE LAN, 10GbE LAN, DIO, COM, USB 3.2, or PoE. The built-in Mini PCIe expansion slot can be used with commercially available Wi-Fi/4G/GPS modules for wireless communication and upload of production information to the central control center in real-time.

Rugged & Industrial Certification

VGRs are used in the harsh and complex environment of industrial manufacturing sites. All DS-1300 models are designed to withstand shock and vibration, meeting the industry-leading US military equipment inspection standard (MIL-STD-810G), and maintaining the rugged design of the DIAMOND series, with protection mechanisms such as wide temperature (-40–70°C) and wide voltage (9–48 VDC) support, and overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection. Regardless of the working environment temperature, the DS-1300 series can operate uninterrupted for a long time, providing the most stable and reliable performance for VGR edge computing.

More about DS-1300：https://www.cincoze.com/goods.php?cid=4

Amtech Systems acquires Entrepix Amtech Systems has acquired Entrepix, Inc., a specialist in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and wafer cleaning.
Low-Power RL78/G15 MCU with the smallest 8-pin package option available within the RL78 family
COMh-caRP and COMh-ccAS: Kontron advances industrial High-Performance Computing
Tachyum and Cadence settle lawsuit Tachyum says it has reached an amicable settlement with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. in a lawsuit brought by Tachyum back in the summer of 2022.
Ad
Emerson makes an offer to acquire National Instruments Emerson has submitted a proposal to acquire NI for USD 53 per share in cash at an implied enterprise value of USD 7.6 billion.
Ad
CML Microsystems acquires Microwave Technology UK-based developer of mixed-signal, RF, and microwave semiconductors, CML Microsystems, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based semiconductor company Microwave Technology for USD 18 million.
Analog Devices invest $1 billion to upgrade its Oregon fab Massachusetts-based Analog Devices is looking to double the production capacity at its semiconductor facility near Beaverton, Oregon.
Wolfspeed appoints Elif Balkas as new CTO Wolfspeed has promoted Elif Balkas to Chief Technology Officer, succeeding the late Dr. John Palmour, a co-founder of Wolfspeed.
IQE expects demand hit in first half of 2023 In the first half of 2023, demand from current customers may be impacted by some destocking in the industry as a whole, according to compound semiconductor wafer producer IQE.
GlobalLogic to open new digital engineering centres in Spain GlobalLogic Inc., is planning to open new engineering centres across Spain. This was announced by Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, during a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Smith opens new operational hub in Singapore The independent distributor of electronic components is opening a new distribution centre in Singapore.
Artista M4 - the new IIOT platform for high-resolution display applications with V-by-One
NI weighs its options – does not exclude sale NI says it has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options – in consultation with its financial and legal advisors – with the intent to “unlock and maximize shareholder value”. This review will include a potential sale of the company.
Expansion is on the horizon for Sourceability Last week, Evertiq reported that Austin-based investment firm CrowdOut Capital had acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG in a management-led buyout. Evertiq reached out to Sourceability to see what the expected effects might be.
Bullen Ultrasonics invests in Ohio-based facility expansion Bullen Ultrasonics plans to expand its Technology Development Center (TDC) in Eaton to support critical industry sector growth in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace composites, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).
Kontron starts the new year with major new orders Technology group Kontron has seen a successful end to the business year. In addition to signing major new strategic contracts, Kontron completed the sale of the majority of its IT services business to VINCI Energies S.A.
ROHM’s 4th Gen SiC MOSFETs to be used in Hitachi Astemo’s inverters
Farnell signs Gateworks to provide rugged, industrial SBCs Farnell has reached a new distribution agreement with Gateworks to stock rugged, industrial specification single board computers (SBC).
Rapid Silicon raises $30 million in series A funding Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, has raised USD 30 million Series A Round.
Semtech completes its acquisition of Sierra Wireless Semtech has completed its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 1.2 billion.
World's smallest particulate matter sensor revolutionizes air quality measurement
Infineon extends its cooperation with SiC suppliers The German-based semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new multi-year-supply and cooperation agreement with Resonac Corporation (formerly Showa Denko K.K.), complementing and expanding the announcement of 2021.
North America to strengthen economic ties On Tuesday, the three countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — promised to strengthen their economic relations, increase regional production, and increase semiconductor output.
Entegris to invest $50 million to expand capacity Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industries, plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California, sites to support the anticipated increase in domestic semiconductor production.
Camtek receives order for multiple systems from a compound semiconductors manufacturer Camtek says it has received an order for multiple systems from an unnamed global Compound Semiconductors manufacturer totaling USD 18 million.
USB-C Connectors available in Horizontal and Vertical formats
Load more news
January 16 2023 3:39 pm V20.11.3-2
Ad
Ad