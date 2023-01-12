North America to strengthen economic ties
On Tuesday, the three countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — promised to strengthen their economic relations, increase regional production, and increase semiconductor output.
"Now we’re working to a future to strengthen our cooperation on supply chains and critical minerals so we can continue accelerating our efforts to build the technologies of tomorrow right here in North America", states US President Mr. Biden in a joint news conference following the meeting.
He continued with announcing a semiconductor forum – to take place in early 2023 – to increase investment in the strategic high-tech industry dominated by Asia.
"From the critical minerals that go into the batteries and the batteries themselves that we’re starting to build, […] to the technology, the innovation, from AI to engineering that is part of it — Canada is very much a partner in what we’re developing in terms of more resilient supply chain", Prime Minister Trudeau added.