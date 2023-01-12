© Entegris

The Electronic Chemicals business is part of Entegris’ Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS) division and includes ultra-high purity acids, bases, solvents, and formulated blend chemistries for use by semiconductor manufacturers in the U.S., Europe, and SE Asia regions.

These capacity investments supplement ongoing investments in Europe and Southeast Asia and are being made to support the increasing demand by advanced node customers investing in North America and Europe. Entegris states in a press release that the company plans to invest approximately USD 50 million across the two sites and that these investments are expected to be completed over the next two years.