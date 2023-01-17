Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products |

Artista M4 - the new IIOT platform for high-resolution display applications with V-by-One

Distec GmbH, one of the leading German specialists for industrial TFT flat panel displays, embedded products and system solutions, presents the new edition of its smart TFT controller: the Artista M4.

This is a product release announcement by Distec GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

With it, it is possible to control high-resolution TFT displays of up to 3840x2160 pixels at 60 Hz. The controller consists of an in-house developed baseboard and the current Raspberry Pi Compute Module CM4 with a 64-bit quad processor and fast LPDDR4 RAM. Compared to its predecessor with CM3+, the Artista M4 thus provides the necessary computing power for 4K applications of all kinds, such as for info terminals, in medical technology or in building management.

Up-to-date interfaces in an affordable package

The Artista M4 directly controls almost any TFT display with V-by-One interface and PCAP touchscreens and offers outstanding performance at an affordable price. In addition to Gigabit Ethernet for fast data transfer to the network, wireless modules can be connected via an M.2 interface. Dual-band WLAN 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and an internal or external antenna are optionally available. A real-time clock with built-in battery is also available. HDMI-in allows the connection of external sources, such as an X86 PC, so that either the content of the integrated Raspberry Pi or that of the external source can be shown on the connected display.

An external monitor can be operated via HDMI-out, in addition to the internally connected display. It is even possible to display different content on both devices. For conference rooms, the audio and camera interface (CSI) can be used for sound and image transmission. With the Artista IO module, which will be available soon, there will be an expansion board that provides CAN and RS232 or RS485 in addition to freely programmable digital inputs and outputs. In combination with CODESYS, for example, simple PLC applications can be implemented.

Diverse software options Only the appropriate software opens up all the possibilities that the Artista M4 offers for different projects. Raspberry Pi OS is installed by default, so that users can easily integrate their own software. However, Distec also offers other operating systems and software options specially adapted to the Artista M4 to simplify the optimal use of the controller for human-machine interfaces, conference rooms, info monitors in public areas, or the full-screen display of websites. Distec guarantees a long-term availability of at least six years for the Artista M4. Customised adaptations and system solutions are quickly implemented on a project basis. For the connection of eDP displays, a modified version of the controller will follow. The in-house 4K monitors are gradually being equipped with the new platform.

More information and data sheet: https://www.distec.de/en/products/tft-components/tft-controller/iot-media-player/

Smith opens new operational hub in Singapore The independent distributor of electronic components is opening a new distribution centre in Singapore.
Artista M4 - the new IIOT platform for high-resolution display applications with V-by-One
NI weighs its options – does not exclude sale NI says it has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options – in consultation with its financial and legal advisors – with the intent to “unlock and maximize shareholder value”. This review will include a potential sale of the company.
Expansion is on the horizon for Sourceability Last week, Evertiq reported that Austin-based investment firm CrowdOut Capital had acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG in a management-led buyout. Evertiq reached out to Sourceability to see what the expected effects might be.
Ad
Bullen Ultrasonics invests in Ohio-based facility expansion Bullen Ultrasonics plans to expand its Technology Development Center (TDC) in Eaton to support critical industry sector growth in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace composites, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).
Ad
Kontron starts the new year with major new orders Technology group Kontron has seen a successful end to the business year. In addition to signing major new strategic contracts, Kontron completed the sale of the majority of its IT services business to VINCI Energies S.A.
ROHM’s 4th Gen SiC MOSFETs to be used in Hitachi Astemo’s inverters
Farnell signs Gateworks to provide rugged, industrial SBCs Farnell has reached a new distribution agreement with Gateworks to stock rugged, industrial specification single board computers (SBC).
Rapid Silicon raises $30 million in series A funding Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, has raised USD 30 million Series A Round.
Semtech completes its acquisition of Sierra Wireless Semtech has completed its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 1.2 billion.
World's smallest particulate matter sensor revolutionizes air quality measurement
Infineon extends its cooperation with SiC suppliers The German-based semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new multi-year-supply and cooperation agreement with Resonac Corporation (formerly Showa Denko K.K.), complementing and expanding the announcement of 2021.
North America to strengthen economic ties On Tuesday, the three countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — promised to strengthen their economic relations, increase regional production, and increase semiconductor output.
Entegris to invest $50 million to expand capacity Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industries, plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California, sites to support the anticipated increase in domestic semiconductor production.
Camtek receives order for multiple systems from a compound semiconductors manufacturer Camtek says it has received an order for multiple systems from an unnamed global Compound Semiconductors manufacturer totaling USD 18 million.
USB-C Connectors available in Horizontal and Vertical formats
Hard-hit Britishvolt in talks with investors UK battery manufacturer Britishvolt is said to be in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake.
Mouser Electronics expands with new offices in Barcelona Mouser Electronics has recently opened its new offices in Barcelona, Spain.
Ardentec expands with new test facility in Singapore The provider of semiconductor test services has broken ground on its new test facility in Singapore’s Woodlands Industrial Park. The new 6-story facility (named Fab2) will be Ardentec Group’s 14th facility globally.
Tesla spending big money in Texas Tesla has decided to invest USD 775 million to expand its gigafactory in Austin/ Texas.
Physik Instrumente expands in Eschbach – looking to triple current capacity Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. KG (PI Group) is investing approximately EUR 16 million in the expansion of its site in Eschbach in the Breisgau region of Germany.
AT&S works on microchips of the future
Infineon sells HiRel DC-DC converter business to Micross Micross Components, Inc. has entered a definitive agreement to purchase Infineon’s HiRel DC-DC converter business including its hybrid and custom board-based power products.
CrowdOut Capital acquires Sourceability Austin-based investment firm, CrowdOut Capital, announces that it has acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG through the CrowdOut Long Term (COLT) Fund I.
Taiwan passes own Chips Act Taiwan has passed it's own version of the Chips Act. Companies can now apply for tax credits on 25% of their annual R&D costs.
Smiths Interconnect expands with acquisition of Plastronics Plastronics Sockets & Connections, a specialist in burn-in test sockets and spring probe contacts for the semiconductor test market segment, as well as specialised connectors for industrial applications, has been acquired by Smiths Interconnect.
Load more news
January 16 2023 3:39 pm V20.11.3-1
Ad
Ad