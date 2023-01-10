© Sourceability

“Sourceability has experienced tremendous growth from our inception through our commitment to innovation and digital transformation. We are excited for this partnership with CrowdOut to accelerate our trajectory,” said Jens Gamperl, Founder & CEO of Sourceability, in a press release. “I would like to thank the Zollner family for their ownership and support over the last 7 years. They have been a great partner.”

CrowdOut’s long-term private equity fund supported the management team’s acquisition of Sourceability in a management-led buyout. The transaction will provide Sourceability with additional growth capital while also strengthening its balance sheet.