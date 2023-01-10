© Plastronics

Smiths Interconnect's existing product line is strengthened and complemented by Plastronics' technology, products, and capabilities, which also supports the company's goal of becoming the go-to partner for semiconductor test clients all over the world.

The company expects that both connectors and semiconductor test will see growth prospects as a result of the acquisition. By utilising the combined sales and manufacturing footprint of the companies, it also offers cross-selling opportunities in both Asia and the US.