Business | January 10, 2023

Ground broken on Indiana's new semiconductor hub

Ground has officially been broken on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate)in Odon, Indianam that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry.

The USD 84 million development, which has already attracted four semiconductor companies to the state, will leverage academic, corporate and defense partners to speed the re-shoring of semiconductor research and manufacturing in the U.S.

“Indiana’s has a rich tradition of advanced manufacturing that continues to push new technologies and innovations forward,” said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “Today’s announcements solidify our Semiconductor Corridor strategy. With a growing microelectronics and CHIP industry, Indiana will be at the forefront of creating critical components to ensure both economic and national security”

The new microelectronics campus, WestGate One, is a 10-acre public-private development that will create a hub for "semiconductor excellence" in the Indiana Uplands region, supporting technology innovation, talent development and infrastructure needs while fostering continued partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense through the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) to advance American-made microelectronics.

WestGate One has already secured four semiconductor companies – NHanced Semiconductors, which will anchor the development; Everspin Technologies; Trusted Semiconductor Solutions; and Reliable MicroSystems. Together, these companies plan to invest more than USD 300 million in Indiana and create up to 549 new, specialised jobs in the coming years, a press release reads.

Illinois-based design and manufacturing company, NHanced Semiconductors, will anchor the new campus, investing more than USD 236 million to establish operations at WestGate One. The company will build out and equip 100,000 square feet to be the first U.S. fabrication facility (fab) built specifically for Advanced Packaging (AP). The fab will support NHanced's suite of AP solutions: 3D-ICs, silicon interposers, 2.5D, chiplets, additive silicon manufacturing, photonics, microfluidics and more. NHanced expects to move into its new space in mid-2024 and create up to 413 new jobs by the end of 2028.

Everspin Technologies, a publicly-traded company based in Arizona, plans to establish a 10,000-square-foot fabrication and R&D site at WestGate One. The new facility will allow the company to increase production and fulfillment of discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), a specialized technology critical to next-generation defense applications. The company plans to begin its build out in 2023 and create up to 35 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2027.

Trusted Semiconductor Solutions (TSS), which delivers high-reliability semiconductor and electronic assemblies, will invest more than USD 34 million to establish operations at the new microelectronics campus. The Minnesota-based company will lease and equip 10,000 square feet to expand its operations, designing and delivering integrated circuits, radiation hardened products and electronic systems solutions for military and defense, space and industrial markets. The company, which expects to begin operating in Indiana in mid-2023, plans to create up to 40 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2027.

Reliable MicroSystems, headquartered in Tennessee, will invest USD 7.3 million to expand its operations to Indiana, establishing a presence at WestGate One. The company, which offers radiation effects modeling for large contractors, specialises in concept-to-foundry creation and maturation of high-reliability electronics for mission-critical applications. Reliable Microsystems plans to start its new operations in 2023 and create up to 61 new, high-wage jobs to support its growth.

