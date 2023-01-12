As you are most likely aware there is now uniformity coming to the USB power connector with industry starting to standardise on the USB-C format which has advantages over the previous formats due to being able to be used in either orientation. There is also legislation on this issue from the European union insisting upon this for mobile devices.

These units, available in horizontal and vertical formats are supplied in carton quantities of 1k pcs with short leadtimes of around 8 weeks. They feature robust through hole board connectivity, which eliminates the need for extra housing fixtures.

Key Features

10000 plug-in cycles

operating temperature from -25° to +85°C

gold plated contact surfaces

power rating: 25W (@5V)

