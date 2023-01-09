Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© VinFast Business | January 09, 2023

VinFast and NXP collaborate to develop next-gen smart EVs

VinFast and NXP Semiconductors have announced their collaboration on VinFast's next-generation of Automotive applications

Under the collaboration, VinFast will leverage NXP's processors, semiconductors and sensors. VinFast and NXP will engage in the early development phases of new VinFast automotive projects, leveraging NXP's portfolio of system solutions for innovative applications. Additionally, NXP will share its partner ecosystem with VinFast, bringing its solutions to accelerate time-to-market.

"Our collaboration with NXP will help streamline our next-generation designs, technology, and manufacturing. Our future all-electric vehicle fleet will leverage NXP's innovative, high quality semiconductor solutions to enable safe, secure and electric mobility as well as IoT solutions that remove barriers for the citizens of today's smart cities," says Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings in a press release. 

The collaboration supports VinFast's goal in developing smarter, cleaner and connected electric vehicles.

"We are excited to collaborate with VinFast, a company that is well positioned to identify and take advantage of the opportunities at the crossroads of automotive and Smart Cities," adds Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors." "We look forward to bringing our strong portfolio, expertise and ecosystem to a relationship based on inspiring and shared future vision."

VinFast and NXP collaborate to develop next-gen smart EVs VinFast and NXP Semiconductors have announced their collaboration on VinFast's next-generation of Automotive applications
AEM opens new manufacturing plant in Malaysia AEM has opened a new manufacturing plant in Penang. The new plant comes with a 365,000-square-foot area for assembly, quality assurance (QA), a warehouse and an R&D lab.
Merck completes its acquisition of the chemical business of Mecaro With the addition of around 100 new employees as well as production and R&D facilities in Korea, Merck will expand both its regional and global capabilities
LPKF closes contract with unnamed semiconductor company German technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with an unnamed semiconductor company.
Ad
Moov hires GF, GE Capital veteran David Duke Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has appointed David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships.
Ad
Advantech releases AIMB-288E with NVIDIA Quadro GPU
Hyundai Motor Group turns to onsemi for SiC module onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia Corporation’s EV6 GT model.
KLEVV launches New 5600MT/s DDR5 Standard Desktop/Laptop Memory
Mercedes-Benz turns to Wolfspeed to power its EV platforms Wolfspeed will be supplying Silicon Carbide devices to power future Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms.
Nano Dimension sells two 3D systems to Accumold Additively manufactured electronics and 3D-printed electronics specialist, Nano Dimension, says it has sold two Fabrica 2.0 Micro-AM systems to Accumold, an expert in micro molding from Iowa, USA.
Arrow signs Sunway Communication to expand RF Connectivity offering
Foxconn partners with Nvidia to build automated EVs Nvidia and Hon Hai Technology Group – more commonly known as Foxconn – have entered into a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms.
X-fab setting expansion course “We see very strong demand for automotive so we are permanently searching for further expansion", said Rudi de Winter, CEO of European foundry X-Fab in an interview with eeNews Europe.
Smart lock and energy harvesting technology
The U.S. CHIPS Act is already making an impact Yesterday, Evertiq reported that the U.S. CHIPS Act has already sparked USD 200 billion in private investments across the country. But where are all of these new fabs going to be built?
Saki launches upgraded X-ray inspection system for power modules
The CHIPS Act has already sparked $200B in private investments The CHIPS Act has already sparked major private investments in the U.S. that will strengthen the U.S. economy, job creation, and supply chain resilience.
Nanomesh electrodes in pole position for high-throughput electrochemical applications
Silicon Products invests in the production of silicon carbide The Bitterfeld company Silicon Products used to produce solar silicon (polysilicon). The end came when the solar industry went into a tailspin. The company is now venturing into a new production process and intends to produce high-purity silicon carbide for the semiconductor industry in the future. The company is investing a lot of money to this end.
Infineon is prepared to spend billions on acquisitions As it looks for acquisitions to accelerate growth, Infineon is prepared to spend several billion euros on the ideal takeover target, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
TSMC kickstarts 3nm volume production TSMC has held a 3 nanometer (3nm) volume production and capacity expansion ceremony at its Fab 18 new construction site in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).
First EUV light marks key milestone for Intel in Europe Intel’s first European high-volume EUV scanner, located at its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, generated its 13.5 nanometre wavelength light for the first time last week.
Ultrafast 650 V Recovery Rectifiers for automotive and industrial applications
Samsung to increase chip manufacturing at its largest factory in 2023 Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, Samsung Electronics intends to increase chip production capacity at its main semiconductor plant next year, according to South Korean media.
Pixelworks announces equity investments in its Shanghai subsidiary Pixelworks' majority-owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai), has entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for an equity interest in the subsidiary.
SYSGO: PikeOS achieves Common Criteria (CC) level EAL5+ Security Certification
Load more news
January 06 2023 12:34 am V20.10.55-1
Ad
Ad