Under the collaboration, VinFast will leverage NXP's processors, semiconductors and sensors. VinFast and NXP will engage in the early development phases of new VinFast automotive projects, leveraging NXP's portfolio of system solutions for innovative applications. Additionally, NXP will share its partner ecosystem with VinFast, bringing its solutions to accelerate time-to-market.

"Our collaboration with NXP will help streamline our next-generation designs, technology, and manufacturing. Our future all-electric vehicle fleet will leverage NXP's innovative, high quality semiconductor solutions to enable safe, secure and electric mobility as well as IoT solutions that remove barriers for the citizens of today's smart cities," says Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and CEO of VinFast Holdings in a press release.

The collaboration supports VinFast's goal in developing smarter, cleaner and connected electric vehicles.