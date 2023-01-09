Ad
January 09, 2023

AEM opens new manufacturing plant in Malaysia

AEM has opened a new manufacturing plant in Penang. The new plant comes with a 365,000-square-foot area for assembly, quality assurance (QA), a warehouse and an R&D lab.

The new plant will also allow AEM to tap into the region’s growth opportunities, attract talented personnel and bring its operations closer to existing and new customers, a press release states. The company reported the highest recorded nine-month revenue level in history for the first nine months of 2022 at SGD 747 million.

“We’re pleased to announce the opening of our new plant in Penang. It allows us to scale up testing and handling capabilities to meet the growing demand for new semiconductor devices. We ensure our customers’ success by continuing to grow our capabilities to deploy quickly at scale. Together with our centre of excellence in Singapore, I believe we will solidify our position as a hub in the region,” said Chandran Nair, CEO of AEM.

As a hub in the global semiconductor supply chain, Penang accounts for 80% of the nation’s contribution to global backend semiconductor output, and over 5% of the world’s semiconductor sales over the last few years.

