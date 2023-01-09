© Merck Group

Science and technology company Merck, has closed the transaction to acquire M Chemicals Inc., the company recently incorporated by Mecaro Co. Ltd. to operate its chemical business. Combining these two businesses is expected to complement a key segment of Merck’s Semiconductor Solutions portfolio, while simultaneously building on the company’s localisation efforts.

As a result of the acquisition, Merck will gain approximately 100 employees, as well as production and R&D sites in Korea. The acquisition is part of the “Level Up” growth program of Merck’s Electronics business sector, which includes investments of more than EUR 3 billion from 2021 to 2025 in innovation and capacities, focusing on four key priorities: scale, technology, portfolio, as well as capabilities.