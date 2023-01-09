© LPKF Business | January 09, 2023
LPKF closes contract with unnamed semiconductor company
German technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with an unnamed semiconductor company.
The contract value is in the low double-digit millions euro and will be carried out over a period of three years with a planned volume production following afterward. LPKF says it will be able to leverage several core competencies from its LIDE technology, which is used in other applications in the semiconductor industry.
The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the agreement.
VinFast and NXP collaborate to develop next-gen smart EVs VinFast and NXP Semiconductors have announced their collaboration on VinFast's next-generation of Automotive applications
AEM opens new manufacturing plant in Malaysia AEM has opened a new manufacturing plant in Penang. The new plant comes with a 365,000-square-foot area for assembly, quality assurance (QA), a warehouse and an R&D lab.
Merck completes its acquisition of the chemical business of Mecaro With the addition of around 100 new employees as well as production and R&D facilities in Korea, Merck will expand both its regional and global capabilities
LPKF closes contract with unnamed semiconductor company German technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with an unnamed semiconductor company.
Ad
Moov hires GF, GE Capital veteran David Duke Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has appointed David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships.
Ad
Hyundai Motor Group turns to onsemi for SiC module onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia Corporation’s EV6 GT model.
Mercedes-Benz turns to Wolfspeed to power its EV platforms Wolfspeed will be supplying Silicon Carbide devices to power future Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms.
Nano Dimension sells two 3D systems to Accumold Additively manufactured electronics and 3D-printed electronics specialist, Nano Dimension, says it has sold two Fabrica 2.0 Micro-AM systems to Accumold, an expert in micro molding from Iowa, USA.
Foxconn partners with Nvidia to build automated EVs Nvidia and Hon Hai Technology Group – more commonly known as Foxconn – have entered into a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms.
X-fab setting expansion course “We see very strong demand for automotive so we are permanently searching for further expansion", said Rudi de Winter, CEO of European foundry X-Fab in an interview with eeNews Europe.
The U.S. CHIPS Act is already making an impact Yesterday, Evertiq reported that the U.S. CHIPS Act has already sparked USD 200 billion in private investments across the country. But where are all of these new fabs going to be built?
The CHIPS Act has already sparked $200B in private investments The CHIPS Act has already sparked major private investments in the U.S. that will strengthen the U.S. economy, job creation, and supply chain resilience.
Silicon Products invests in the production of silicon carbide The Bitterfeld company Silicon Products used to produce solar silicon (polysilicon). The end came when the solar industry went into a tailspin. The company is now venturing into a new production process and intends to produce high-purity silicon carbide for the semiconductor industry in the future. The company is investing a lot of money to this end.
Infineon is prepared to spend billions on acquisitions As it looks for acquisitions to accelerate growth, Infineon is prepared to spend several billion euros on the ideal takeover target, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
TSMC kickstarts 3nm volume production TSMC has held a 3 nanometer (3nm) volume production and capacity expansion ceremony at its Fab 18 new construction site in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).
First EUV light marks key milestone for Intel in Europe Intel’s first European high-volume EUV scanner, located at its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, generated its 13.5 nanometre wavelength light for the first time last week.
Samsung to increase chip manufacturing at its largest factory in 2023 Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, Samsung Electronics intends to increase chip production capacity at its main semiconductor plant next year, according to South Korean media.
Pixelworks announces equity investments in its Shanghai subsidiary Pixelworks' majority-owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai), has entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for an equity interest in the subsidiary.Load more news