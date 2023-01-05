© Nano Dimension

Accumold has been a Beta customer of Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 system since May 2021. Following the performance of the system and how it has helped meet customer needs, Accumold decided to purchase the Beta system and an additional one Fabrica machine to further leverage the benefits of this disruptive 3D micro-printing capabilities, a press release reads.

The system and its specialised materials serve the demanding needs of several industries when it comes to high precision for high-performance applications. This includes micron level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), and micro fluidics.