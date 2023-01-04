© Nvidia

As part of the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market. Foxconn-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) will feature DRIVE Orin ECUs and DRIVE Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving capabilities.

“This strategic cooperation with Nvidia strengthens the intelligent driving solutions Foxconn will be able to provide. Together, we are enabling the industry to build energy-efficient, automated vehicles,” says Eric Yeh, senior director of the Software Development Center at Foxconn, in a press release. “This is a well-considered partnership that leverages unique strengths on each side in the pursuit of innovative EV development and opportunities.”

The partnership with Foxconn will allow Nvidia to scale its efforts and meet growing industry demand.