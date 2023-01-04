Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
© X-FAB Components | January 04, 2023

X-fab setting expansion course

“We see very strong demand for automotive so we are permanently searching for further expansion", said Rudi de Winter, CEO of European foundry X-Fab in an interview with eeNews Europe.

Bottlenecks in supply chains, shortages and downturns; you name it. However, demand for X-fab products is such that existing capacity is sold out for the next few years already. To deal with this situation you have two options: capacity expansion – which the company started via a new investment program already in 2021 – or buying additional capacity.

X- fab is currently expanding in all of its six facilities around the globe; investing an estimated USD 1 billion over the next three years.

"We see there is a lot of demand and we are signing a lot of long term agreements with a commitment to deliver and a commitment to buy quantities typically for three years so we are expanding quite a lot and those expansions are already sold", de Winter continues.

One problem all chip makers on an expansion spree are likely to run into is equipment supply. Lead times of two years or more will make it difficult for short term expansion. Once you have your equipment you will still need one more year to get the production up and running.

The other option is to buy existing capacity; a factory that already exists. But that brings an entirely different set of problems with it: is it the right kind of facility? Can it produce the products we want and need? How about energy consumption and energy supply? Can it serve the markets we want it to? And the list might go on.

In the interview, Rudi de Winter says that the company is looking at fabs that work well for the new things that X-Fab is developing – which means that some of the 200mm fabs are not suitable.

The U.S. CHIPS Act is already making an impact Yesterday, Evertiq reported that the U.S. CHIPS Act has already sparked USD 200 billion in private investments across the country. But where are all of these new fabs going to be built?
Saki launches upgraded X-ray inspection system for power modules
The CHIPS Act has already sparked $200B in private investments The CHIPS Act has already sparked major private investments in the U.S. that will strengthen the U.S. economy, job creation, and supply chain resilience.
Nanomesh electrodes in pole position for high-throughput electrochemical applications
Ad
Silicon Products invests in the production of silicon carbide The Bitterfeld company Silicon Products used to produce solar silicon (polysilicon). The end came when the solar industry went into a tailspin. The company is now venturing into a new production process and intends to produce high-purity silicon carbide for the semiconductor industry in the future. The company is investing a lot of money to this end.
Infineon is prepared to spend billions on acquisitions As it looks for acquisitions to accelerate growth, Infineon is prepared to spend several billion euros on the ideal takeover target, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
TSMC kickstarts 3nm volume production TSMC has held a 3 nanometer (3nm) volume production and capacity expansion ceremony at its Fab 18 new construction site in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).
First EUV light marks key milestone for Intel in Europe Intel’s first European high-volume EUV scanner, located at its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, generated its 13.5 nanometre wavelength light for the first time last week.
Ultrafast 650 V Recovery Rectifiers for automotive and industrial applications
Samsung to increase chip manufacturing at its largest factory in 2023 Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, Samsung Electronics intends to increase chip production capacity at its main semiconductor plant next year, according to South Korean media.
Pixelworks announces equity investments in its Shanghai subsidiary Pixelworks' majority-owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai), has entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for an equity interest in the subsidiary.
SYSGO: PikeOS achieves Common Criteria (CC) level EAL5+ Security Certification
10 events that defined the industry in 2022 2022 has been, just like the years before it, a special year. Supply chain issues, geopolitical tension and the resurgence of the pandemic has kept the industry on its toes.
TSMC looks at Dresden for possible European plant TSMC is said to be in advanced talks with suppliers about setting up its first European plant in Dresden (Germany).
Christoph von Plotho to step down as CEO of Siltronic The Supervisory Board of German silicon wafer manufacturer, Siltronic AG, has appointed Dr. Michael Heckmeier as its future CEO. He will succeed Dr. Christoph von Plotho who will retire.
Würth Elektronik moves into innovation centre in Munich Würth Elektronik is relocating its Munich site from Garching to Freiham. With the new Hightech Innovation Centre Munich (HIC), a building with a working and test field landscape, has been created in the west side of the metropolis.
Single module solution for the world’s largest 352 kW photovoltaic string inverter
YoY growth of NAND Flash demand bits will stay under 30% Client SSDs constituted a major driver of demand bit growth in the NAND Flash market for the past two years as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were spurring procurement activities related to working and studying from home.
Infineon grows in Dresden; plans to open innovation centre The Prinovis print shop building in Dresden has been given a new lease on life. It has been sold to chip manufacturer Infineon who plans to establish an innovation and training centre at the new location.
Managers ask to leave Hella's Management Board Members of the Management Board, Mr. Björn Twiehaus and Dr. Lea Corzilius, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA have agreed on the consensual termination of their contracts.
New Yorker Electronics features Mission-critical Wirewound and Metal Film Resistors
Micron to cut 10% of jobs in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch' Chipmaker Micron Technology is taking significant steps to reduce costs and operating expenses. This will include select product program reductions and job cuts.
Applied Materials expands facilities in the US and Singapore Applied Materials plans to make multi-billion-dollar investments in its innovation infrastructure in the United States and to expand its global manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.
Boston Semi receives multi-unit order from Power chip manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), announced that a power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.
CubicPV to build Silicon Solar Wafer facility in the US Solar manufacturing innovator, CubicPV plans to establish 10GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. The planned facility is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs and meet the anticipated surge in demand for U.S.-produced wafers.
100-fold current density enhancement puts imec’s nanomesh electrodes in pole position
Load more news
January 04 2023 11:35 am V20.10.52-2
Ad
Ad