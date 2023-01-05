Ad
Products | January 05, 2023

Arrow signs Sunway Communication to expand RF Connectivity offering

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications, that will see Arrow offering and supporting the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This is a product release announcement by Arrow Electronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

While Arrow is now able to supply Sunway’s full product range, the initial focus of the engagement will be on the Sunway Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solutions. These include modules and development kits based on NXP® Semiconductors TrimensionTM UWB portfolio that enables the development of applications including device tracking, real-time locating systems and access control for consumer and industrial settings. The devices use Time-of-Flight and Angle-of-Arrival measurements to determine relative positions in three dimensions with a high degree of accuracy.

Founded in 2006, Sunway has grown to become a global player in the wireless connectivity space and now has over 10,000 employees. The company has consistently invested in research and development, filing over 2000 patents, and concentrated on the introduction of products based on state-of-the-art technologies in order to maintain its competitiveness. The broad product range includes antennas, RF modules, wireless charging modules, EMC/EMI solutions, transmission lines, cables and connectors.

“Arrow’s extensive engineering and sales infrastructure is perfectly suited to support new customers in the adoption of our expanding standard product portfolio, as well as for customized products,” said Robert Berg, vice president, Sunway Communication. “As Sunway continues to innovate, we look forward to working together, helping companies to get wirelessly connected products to market faster.”

“NXP Trimension represents one of the broadest UWB portfolios available with tailored sensing solutions for vehicles, smartphones and IoT devices. Sunway Communication’s modules and antennas make it easy to integrate our solutions into the increasing amount of IoT devices,” says Peter Pirc, senior marketing manager for UWB Mobile & IoT Solutions, NXP Semiconductors. “This agreement with Arrow, with whom NXP has a strong and well-established relationship, is a welcome development that will enhance the choice and possibilities available to the market.”

