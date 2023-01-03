Ad
Products | January 03, 2023

Saki launches upgraded X-ray inspection system for power modules

High Precision 3D-CT AXI New Model 3Xi-M200 V2 - featuring improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.

This is a product release announcement by Saki Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announces the launch of a new model of in-line 3D-CT automated X-ray inspection system (AXI) for power module inspection. The 3Xi-M200 V2 significantly reduces cycle time while improving inspection image quality and lowering maintenance requirements.

Utilizing a newly developed inspection algorithm, the 3Xi-M200 V2 delivers unparalleled image resolution and clarity, significantly improving void detection accuracy. An increased X-ray detector field of view and new conveyor design for larger carriers significantly shortens cycle time, while the closed X-ray tube and other hardware improvements greatly reduce the overall maintenance requirements. 

Widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), data centers, infrastructure power systems, and more, power modules are key for energy-saving performance. As society moves toward low-to-zero carbon emissions, the demand for power modules will increase. The mounting process of power modules relies on high-quality, fully automated inspection for top-tier quality assurance, continuing the need for a high-speed and low-maintenance solution that produces clear, low-noise, X-ray imagery, capable of detecting defects hidden from visual inspection.

Since the launch of automated X-ray inspection (AXI) for power module inspection in 2011, Saki has been installing AXI systems for the quality assurance and inspection needs of many major manufacturers of power semiconductors worldwide. With the 3Xi-M200 V2, Saki offers a comprehensive upgrade to the AXI system technology of the current model 3Xi-M200, based on global market experience and the increasing needs of power module inspection.

The main features of the 3Xi-M200 V2 are:

  • Improved Inspection Quality
  • The custom "Planar CT" method enables high-definition tomographic images to be rendered with fewer image slices. 
  • Saki’s unique structure includes a fixed X-ray source and a rigid gantry that achieves exceptional positioning accuracy, resulting in superior high-precision inspections.
  • Full stereoscopic images and noise cancelation filters reliably detect defects invisible from the outside, including voids in three-layer soldering.

Faster Performance

With an enlarged field of view (FOV), the larger detector has an imaging area 1.3x greater than before, reducing the number of required image slices and significantly shortening imaging time.

Upgrades to the conveyor allow for larger jigs, up to 460 x 600mm. This improves batch inspection sizes, further reducing cycle time.

Low Maintenance

A modified lead-protected design significantly reduces the sensor’s exposure, improving sensor life.

The closed X-ray tube further reduces need for maintenance.

Unexpected downtime is avoided with the self-diagnosis functionality that proves early-warning alarms prior to system issues.

"The market for power modules, used extensively in driving motors and other components, is expected to grow in size in the future in response to the shift to EVs in automobiles and increased investment in data centers,” said Norihiro Koike, President and CEO of Saki Corporation. “Saki will contribute to a decarbonized society by supporting the manufacturing quality of power modules, a key technology for energy conservation, with high-quality inspection."

For more information about 3Xi-M200 V2, please visit here.

