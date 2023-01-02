Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Products | January 02, 2023

Nanomesh electrodes in pole position for high-throughput electrochemical applications

Imec, together with its partner KU Leuven in EnergyVille, today announces an important proof point towards implementation of nanomesh structures in high-throughput industrial processes for energy-related applications such as electrolysers, fuel cells and batteries.

This is a product release announcement by imec. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The researchers have developed a 3D structure made of interconnected nanowires, which can now be used as a freestanding electrode in electrochemical flow cells. The results, published in Materials Today Energy, confirm that the use of these structures can yield a 100-fold increase in current density compared to conventional planar nickel electrodes.

Large-scale production of green hydrogen and green hydrocarbons becomes essential to decarbonize industries. Today, two commercially available options exist for megawatt-scale hydrogen production: classical alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) and proton exchange membrane electrolysis (PEM). However, both technologies face challenges that need to be overcome to further improve the competitiveness of large-scale production of green hydrogen. 

Researchers from imec and KU Leuven developed a 3D structure of interconnected nanowires. These nanomesh structures combine high porosity with an extremely high surface area, providing plenty of reaction sites. Due to its unique material properties, nanomesh structures are attractive for numerous electrochemical applications, including electrolysis. They can be created via electroplating, an up-scalable fabrication flow, which makes them cheaper than currently used metal foams.

Until now, non-porous support substrates were needed to provide sufficient mechanical robustness to the highly porous nanomesh. However, to exploit these compelling nano-architectures as freestanding electrodes in electrochemical flow cells, it is essential that the gaseous reagents and products can freely flow in and out. Therefore, the nanowire networks must be supported by a porous structure that is accessible from all sides.

Researchers from imec now published their results on a monolithically integrated nickel nanomesh with an open support grid. This improved nanomesh structure allows gaseous reagents and products to be introduced and removed efficiently from the reaction sites. In an experimental setup they demonstrated that the theoretically available surface area of the nanomesh is almost completely available; resulting in a 100-fold current density increase compared to using conventional planar nickel electrodes. The results confirm that the 3.5 micrometer thin nanomesh electrode has incredible potential in throughput and conversion rates.

"To achieve large-scale production of green hydrogen at offshore wind farms, where space is limited, we need to develop compact electrolysers with high efficiency," said Bart Onsia, business development manager at imec. "These results are a promising step towards the development of new electrolysers components, and we are committed to continuing our research in this area to drive the transition to a more sustainable future."

Philippe Vereecken, imec fellow and part-time professor at KU Leuven: “I am excited that we have been able to further enhance our nanomesh materials and demonstrate their potential in an industry-relevant setup. We have chosen nickel for the current demonstrations for hydrogen production, an area in which we partner with VITO within Hyve, a Belgian consortium that pursues cost-efficient and sustainable hydrogen production on gigawatt scale." 

“And the versatility of the nanomesh allows for a much wider portfolio of materials and applications. For instance, we can use copper or silver for CO2 reduction in gas diffusion electrodes," adds Nina Planckensteiner, Marie-Curie post-doctoral researcher at imec. “We are excited to continue exploring the potential of the nanomesh for a wide range of electrochemical applications.”

Silicon Products invests in the production of silicon carbide The Bitterfeld company Silicon Products used to produce solar silicon (polysilicon). The end came when the solar industry went into a tailspin. The company is now venturing into a new production process and intends to produce high-purity silicon carbide for the semiconductor industry in the future. The company is investing a lot of money to this end.
Infineon is prepared to spend billions on acquisitions As it looks for acquisitions to accelerate growth, Infineon is prepared to spend several billion euros on the ideal takeover target, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
TSMC kickstarts 3nm volume production TSMC has held a 3 nanometer (3nm) volume production and capacity expansion ceremony at its Fab 18 new construction site in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).
First EUV light marks key milestone for Intel in Europe Intel’s first European high-volume EUV scanner, located at its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, generated its 13.5 nanometre wavelength light for the first time last week.
Ad
Ultrafast 650 V Recovery Rectifiers for automotive and industrial applications
Samsung to increase chip manufacturing at its largest factory in 2023 Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, Samsung Electronics intends to increase chip production capacity at its main semiconductor plant next year, according to South Korean media.
Pixelworks announces equity investments in its Shanghai subsidiary Pixelworks' majority-owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai), has entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for an equity interest in the subsidiary.
SYSGO: PikeOS achieves Common Criteria (CC) level EAL5+ Security Certification
10 events that defined the industry in 2022 2022 has been, just like the years before it, a special year. Supply chain issues, geopolitical tension and the resurgence of the pandemic has kept the industry on its toes.
TSMC looks at Dresden for possible European plant TSMC is said to be in advanced talks with suppliers about setting up its first European plant in Dresden (Germany).
Christoph von Plotho to step down as CEO of Siltronic The Supervisory Board of German silicon wafer manufacturer, Siltronic AG, has appointed Dr. Michael Heckmeier as its future CEO. He will succeed Dr. Christoph von Plotho who will retire.
Würth Elektronik moves into innovation centre in Munich Würth Elektronik is relocating its Munich site from Garching to Freiham. With the new Hightech Innovation Centre Munich (HIC), a building with a working and test field landscape, has been created in the west side of the metropolis.
Single module solution for the world’s largest 352 kW photovoltaic string inverter
YoY growth of NAND Flash demand bits will stay under 30% Client SSDs constituted a major driver of demand bit growth in the NAND Flash market for the past two years as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were spurring procurement activities related to working and studying from home.
Infineon grows in Dresden; plans to open innovation centre The Prinovis print shop building in Dresden has been given a new lease on life. It has been sold to chip manufacturer Infineon who plans to establish an innovation and training centre at the new location.
Managers ask to leave Hella's Management Board Members of the Management Board, Mr. Björn Twiehaus and Dr. Lea Corzilius, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA have agreed on the consensual termination of their contracts.
New Yorker Electronics features Mission-critical Wirewound and Metal Film Resistors
Micron to cut 10% of jobs in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch' Chipmaker Micron Technology is taking significant steps to reduce costs and operating expenses. This will include select product program reductions and job cuts.
Applied Materials expands facilities in the US and Singapore Applied Materials plans to make multi-billion-dollar investments in its innovation infrastructure in the United States and to expand its global manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.
Boston Semi receives multi-unit order from Power chip manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), announced that a power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.
CubicPV to build Silicon Solar Wafer facility in the US Solar manufacturing innovator, CubicPV plans to establish 10GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. The planned facility is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs and meet the anticipated surge in demand for U.S.-produced wafers.
100-fold current density enhancement puts imec’s nanomesh electrodes in pole position
New shell case with SGK ... heatsink
Samsung to start mass production of 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM in 2023 Samsung Electronics has developed its 16-Gb DDR5 DRAM built using the industry’s first 12nam-class process technology, as well as completed product evaluation for compatibility with AMD.
Fujifilm expands with new semiconductor materials facility Fujifilm says it plans to build a new advanced semiconductor materials manufacturing facility in South Korea as it looks to further expand the electronic materials business.
Entegris expands U.S. footprint with $600 million investment The supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it's planning to build a new manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs. Entegris expects to invest approximately USD 600 million in the new facility.
Load more news
January 02 2023 1:47 pm V20.10.49-2
Ad
Ad