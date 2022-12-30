© Infineon – for illustrative purposes only

Silicon Products will invest several million euros in Bitterfeld-Wolfen (Germany) to produce the raw material silicon carbide in the future. The company announced to the MDR that it was primarily intended for the semiconductor industry.

The silicon carbide is used to produce chips that can be used in electric cars, for example, but also in household appliances and computers. The raw material is to be produced in close to 100% purity in Bitterfeld. According to the report, the company has joined hands with French company Zadient Technologies and together they developed a new process that has now been patented.

Production is now progressing from pilot line to the large-scale production, quotes the MDR company manager Friedrich Schaaff. Construction of a facility is scheduled to begin in fall 2023 which is estimaed to produce 400 to 600 tons of the material annually.