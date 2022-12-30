© Infineon Business | December 30, 2022
Infineon is prepared to spend billions on acquisitions
As it looks for acquisitions to accelerate growth, Infineon is prepared to spend several billion euros on the ideal takeover target, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
Hanebeck told FAZ that the German chip manufacturer is constantly "on the lookout" for suitable businesses. "I see it in the range of up to a few billion (euros)."
The CEO would not go into detail on any specific takeover candidates. He claimed the business may grow. He did however say that the company might expand into markets such as power semiconductors, sensors, software, and AI.
First EUV light marks key milestone for Intel in Europe Intel’s first European high-volume EUV scanner, located at its Fab 34 facility in Ireland, generated its 13.5 nanometre wavelength light for the first time last week.
Samsung to increase chip manufacturing at its largest factory in 2023 Despite predictions of an economic slowdown, Samsung Electronics intends to increase chip production capacity at its main semiconductor plant next year, according to South Korean media.
Pixelworks announces equity investments in its Shanghai subsidiary Pixelworks' majority-owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai), has entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for an equity interest in the subsidiary.
10 events that defined the industry in 2022 2022 has been, just like the years before it, a special year. Supply chain issues, geopolitical tension and the resurgence of the pandemic has kept the industry on its toes.
TSMC looks at Dresden for possible European plant TSMC is said to be in advanced talks with suppliers about setting up its first European plant in Dresden (Germany).
Christoph von Plotho to step down as CEO of Siltronic The Supervisory Board of German silicon wafer manufacturer, Siltronic AG, has appointed Dr. Michael Heckmeier as its future CEO. He will succeed Dr. Christoph von Plotho who will retire.
Würth Elektronik moves into innovation centre in Munich Würth Elektronik is relocating its Munich site from Garching to Freiham. With the new Hightech Innovation Centre Munich (HIC), a building with a working and test field landscape, has been created in the west side of the metropolis.
YoY growth of NAND Flash demand bits will stay under 30% Client SSDs constituted a major driver of demand bit growth in the NAND Flash market for the past two years as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were spurring procurement activities related to working and studying from home.
Infineon grows in Dresden; plans to open innovation centre The Prinovis print shop building in Dresden has been given a new lease on life. It has been sold to chip manufacturer Infineon who plans to establish an innovation and training centre at the new location.
Managers ask to leave Hella's Management Board Members of the Management Board, Mr. Björn Twiehaus and Dr. Lea Corzilius, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA have agreed on the consensual termination of their contracts.
Micron to cut 10% of jobs in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch' Chipmaker Micron Technology is taking significant steps to reduce costs and operating expenses. This will include select product program reductions and job cuts.
Applied Materials expands facilities in the US and Singapore Applied Materials plans to make multi-billion-dollar investments in its innovation infrastructure in the United States and to expand its global manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.
Boston Semi receives multi-unit order from Power chip manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), announced that a power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.
CubicPV to build Silicon Solar Wafer facility in the US Solar manufacturing innovator, CubicPV plans to establish 10GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. The planned facility is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs and meet the anticipated surge in demand for U.S.-produced wafers.
Samsung to start mass production of 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM in 2023 Samsung Electronics has developed its 16-Gb DDR5 DRAM built using the industry’s first 12nam-class process technology, as well as completed product evaluation for compatibility with AMD.
Fujifilm expands with new semiconductor materials facility Fujifilm says it plans to build a new advanced semiconductor materials manufacturing facility in South Korea as it looks to further expand the electronic materials business.
Entegris expands U.S. footprint with $600 million investment The supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it's planning to build a new manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs. Entegris expects to invest approximately USD 600 million in the new facility.
Sony looks at Japan for new sensor factory Sony is said to invest USD 5.8 billion in a new smartphone sensor factory.
NXP and Delta Electronics to develop next-gen vehicle platform Delta Electronics will utilise NXP’s S32 Automotive Platform and collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the development of next-generation electric vehicle platforms.
Interlink acquires SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions provider, Interlink Electronics, has acquired the businesses of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, two designers and manufacturers of gas, air and environmental quality sensors, for approximately USD 2 million.Load more news