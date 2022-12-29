© samsung

The action contrasts rival chipmakers' reduction in expenditure due to a decline in demand and an excess of chips.

According to the Seoul Economic Daily, citing anonymous sources, Samsung intends to increase the capacity of its P3 factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, by adding 12-inch wafers for DRAM memory chips. The company will also increase the plant's capacity for 4-nanometer chips, which will be produced under foundry contracts.