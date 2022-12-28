© Siltronic

Michael Heckmeier will take up his position on July 1, 2023 at the latest and has been appointed for an initial period of three years.

"We are very pleased to introduce Dr. Michael Heckmeier as an experienced successor to Dr. Christoph von Plotho," says Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, in a press release. "After holding positions in R&D, Innovation, New Ventures in Germany and England, he has been heading the Display Solutions business as Executive Vice President since 2017. He is highly experienced internationally and knows the Asian markets very well. As CEO Michael Heckmeier will lead Siltronic AG into the future with continued great success.“

Christoph von Plotho has led Siltronic as CEO since he took on the role back in 2010. Under his leadership, Siltronic was successfully listed on the stock exchange in 2015.