The new facility space for 250 employees in the first construction phase. Within the next few years, an additional building with another 250 workstations will be built – this will provide sufficient space for growth and development, a press release reads.

At the Garching site, the focus was largely on research and product development. In addition, valuable partnerships had been established due to the close proximity to various semiconductor manufacturers and universities. However, despite several expansions, the premises were still too small for the tech company, the company explains.

With the HIC, new possibilities opens up for the now 140-strong team. A special highlight is the large test field, including two EMC test chambers, in which electromagnetic compatibility is tested. The test field accounts for around a quarter of the total area.