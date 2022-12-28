Würth Elektronik moves into innovation centre in Munich
Würth Elektronik is relocating its Munich site from Garching to Freiham. With the new Hightech Innovation Centre Munich (HIC), a building with a working and test field landscape, has been created in the west side of the metropolis.
The new facility space for 250 employees in the first construction phase. Within the next few years, an additional building with another 250 workstations will be built – this will provide sufficient space for growth and development, a press release reads.
At the Garching site, the focus was largely on research and product development. In addition, valuable partnerships had been established due to the close proximity to various semiconductor manufacturers and universities. However, despite several expansions, the premises were still too small for the tech company, the company explains.
With the HIC, new possibilities opens up for the now 140-strong team. A special highlight is the large test field, including two EMC test chambers, in which electromagnetic compatibility is tested. The test field accounts for around a quarter of the total area.
“Our Hightech Innovation Center is another milestone in the success story of Würth Elektronik. After the intensive construction phase, we are moving into the new premises today together with our employees. We can literally feel the dawn of a new phase as an electronics manufacturer. Innovations now also have the space they need in Bavaria – from the idea to the finished product,” says Oliver Opitz, Site Manager at the Hightech Innovation Center, in the press release.