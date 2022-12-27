© Hella

The Shareholders’ Committee of Hella has agreed with the member of the Management Board Mr. Björn Twiehaus (Managing Director Electronics) at his request to terminate his management contract by mutual consent as of the end of 31 March 2023.

The Shareholders’ Committee had already agreed with Dr. Lea Corzilius (Managing Director Lifecycle Solutions, Human Resources) at her request to terminate her management contract by mutual consent as of the end of 30 April 2023.

Mr. Twiehaus and Dr. Corzilius had asked the Shareholders’ Committee for the termination discussions for personal reasons against the background of the special termination rights agreed in their respective management contracts after a change of control, a press release states.