© Applied Materials

At the heart of these investments, the scale of which will be contingent upon receiving government support, Applied Materials plans to build a next-generation R&D centre in Sunnyvale, California. The company says it expects to make this investment with support from the U.S. government through provisions of the CHIPS and Science Act and the State of California through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) California Competes Grant awarded earlier this year.

In addition, Applied Materials intends to expand its U.S. equipment manufacturing capacity as well as invest in new infrastructure to both accelerate collaboration with the industry ecosystem and develop the workforce needed to build America’s strength in critical future technologies, a press release reads. The investment in manufacturing capacity will expand the company’s factories in Austin, Texas which has been the home of Applied’s volume-manufacturing operations since 1993.

“Applied Materials has deep core capabilities in the U.S. – from our research centers in California and New York, to our factories in Texas and our product operations in Massachusetts and Montana. No other semiconductor equipment company has a comparable footprint in the U.S., and we intend to invest boldly and build on this world-class infrastructure to accelerate our technology leadership and enable our customers’ growth for decades to come,” says Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, in the press release.

Applied is also investing in its global infrastructure and will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of its regional hub in Singapore, which, together with the planned expansion in the U.S., will significantly increase Applied Materials’ capacity to serve growing worldwide demand for semiconductors, the press release continues.