© Boston Semi Equipment Business | December 23, 2022
Boston Semi receives multi-unit order from Power chip manufacturer
Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), announced that a power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.
“BSE’s global installed base of high voltage Zeus handlers have achieved excellent, reliable performance in some of the most challenging applications, and we are excited that our customer has once again chosen BSE to deliver the technology they need to expand their market success. Our close customer partnerships have enabled Zeus high voltage solutions to surpass industry requirements. We are continuing to invest in our roadmap to reach even higher levels of performance to address emerging market needs,” said Colin P. Scholefield, BSE’s CEO in a press release.
CubicPV to build Silicon Solar Wafer facility in the US Solar manufacturing innovator, CubicPV plans to establish 10GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. The planned facility is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs and meet the anticipated surge in demand for U.S.-produced wafers.
Samsung to start mass production of 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM in 2023 Samsung Electronics has developed its 16-Gb DDR5 DRAM built using the industry’s first 12nam-class process technology, as well as completed product evaluation for compatibility with AMD.
Fujifilm expands with new semiconductor materials facility Fujifilm says it plans to build a new advanced semiconductor materials manufacturing facility in South Korea as it looks to further expand the electronic materials business.
Entegris expands U.S. footprint with $600 million investment The supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it's planning to build a new manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs. Entegris expects to invest approximately USD 600 million in the new facility.
Sony looks at Japan for new sensor factory Sony is said to invest USD 5.8 billion in a new smartphone sensor factory.
NXP and Delta Electronics to develop next-gen vehicle platform Delta Electronics will utilise NXP’s S32 Automotive Platform and collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the development of next-generation electric vehicle platforms.
Interlink acquires SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions provider, Interlink Electronics, has acquired the businesses of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, two designers and manufacturers of gas, air and environmental quality sensors, for approximately USD 2 million.
Renesas looks to restart Beijing plant as soon as possible The Japanese semiconductor company was forced to suspend work at its manufacturing plant in Beijing. China on Friday, December 16, due to COVID-19 infections.
Clay Paky sold to ARRI AG ams OSRAM has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to Germany based ARRI AG. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
Faced with US sanctions, China prepares $143 billion chip support package China is reportedly preparing a support package – worth more than 1 trillion yuan (USD 143 billion) – to aid its domestic semiconductor industry.
Kyocera to expand with new manufacturing plant in Japan The company has made an offer to acquire approximately 150,000 square meters (about 37 acres) in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture. Once completed the new plant will create 1,000 new jobs.
Magdeburg's Mayor on Intel: "Our schedule has not changed" "We will not alter the preparation schedule for the planned investment by the chip company Intel", says Magdeburg's Lord Mayor Simone Borris in a statement.
Exponential Technology Group acquires Braemac Exponential Technology Group (XTG) says it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Braemac Pty Ltd., a specialist in product design, development, testing, and the supply of semiconductors, systems, and electronic components.
Intel delaying German factory start? Intel is said to have pushed back on its original opening date for a new chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, local media reports.
Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan.
Wolfspeed expands and extends SiC wafer supply agreement Wolfspeed says that it will expand an existing multi-year, long-term SiC wafer supply agreement – now worth approximately USD 225 million – with an unnamed power device company.
Fusion WW opens new Prosemi facility – expanding its test capabilities The sourcing and distributing specialist has officially opened a new facility for its subsidiary Prosemi, its large-scale electronic component test house, based in Singapore.
Lindsley Ruth steps down as CEO of RS Group Lindsley Ruth will step down as Chief Executive Officer of RS Group with immediate effect.
Aehr receives order from major SiC semiconductor supplier Aehr Test Systems has received an initial production order from a new, unnamed, silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with an integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
ZF expands production capacity for electronics in China As China's automotive industry moves faster in pursuit of intelligence, the proportion of high-value, high-performance electronic components in the total value of vehicles are rising rapidly.
IBM and Rapidus form strategic semiconductor partnership IBM and Rapidus has entered into a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.Load more news