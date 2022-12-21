© Samsung Electronics

“Innovation often requires close collaboration with industry partners to push the bounds of technology,” says Joe Macri, Senior VP, Corporate Fellow and Client, Compute and Graphics CTO at AMD, in a press release. “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Samsung, particularly on introducing DDR5 memory products that are optimized and validated on ‘Zen’ platforms.”

This technological leap was made possible through the use of a new high-κ material that increases cell capacitance and proprietary design technology that improves critical circuit characteristics. Combined with advanced, multi-layer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, the new DRAM features –what Samsung claims to be – the industry’s highest die density, which enables a 20% gain in wafer productivity.

With mass production slated to start in 2023, Samsung says it plans to broaden its DRAM lineup built on the 12nm-class process technology into a range of market segments.