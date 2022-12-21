© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

The new facility will initially support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) divisions, which develop products used to manufacture semiconductors.

Initial commercial operations at the facility are planned to start in mid-2024. Subject to receiving the necessary licenses and state and local incentives, Entegris expects to invest over USD 600 million in the facility's construction over the coming years. The new campus will be constructed over time in phases, starting with a 100,000-square-foot building.

“Our new U.S. manufacturing center of excellence has the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years, doubling Entegris’ presence in Colorado, with the potential to continue to expand over time,” said Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and CEO, in a press release. “As a strategic supplier to the semiconductor industry, we recognize that it is more important than ever to invest in the U.S. to maintain and expand the nation’s technology leadership across the semiconductor ecosystem. This investment is a transformational step towards addressing the industry’s long-term capacity constraints while building additional supply chain efficiency and resiliency.”

After a thorough selection procedure, Entegris decided on the Colorado Springs location. The area's available workforce, a business-friendly environment, strong existing ties with the state and local government and an existing Entegris facility are said to have been some of the key strategic benefits. Entegris' choice to construct the site in the U.S. was also motivated by the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

Entegris' investment will be supported by state and local incentives. The project is planned to occur over multiple phases with the initial phase consisting of an approximately USD 200 million investment to cover the land purchase and building and equipment costs.