In this application it can achieve up to 352 kW and allows a significant increase in output power of about 40 percent compared to last generation PV inverter of 250 kW using EasyPACK 3B. The module aims to enable a simpler but more powerful inverter design with higher power density and reduced system costs. The device is ideal for 1500 V DC solar string inverters.

With the introduction of the F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 lead-type, EasyPACK 4B is now the largest package in the Easy family with three DCB substrates. Nevertheless, it still features a no-baseplate design, 12 mm height, PressFit pins and flexible pinout, and more. Like the other Easy packages, it offers flexibility in platform-based solutions. The package extends the EasyPACK 3B hold-down concept to ensure low thermal resistance (R th) and to increase robustness and quality. Just like the existing Easy family members, the new EasyPACK 4B has optimized stray inductance for reduced design efforts.

The lead-type power module F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 features an advanced three-level NPC (ANPC) topology that combines the latest generation of 1200 V CoolSiC™ Schottky diode with the latest 950 V TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT7 chip technology for up to 600 A. ANPC is a popular topology in solar string inverters and ensures high efficiency as well as low power losses. This combination of topology and chip optimizes the usefulness of the power semiconductor.

Availability

The EasyPACK 4B F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 can be ordered now. The new Easy 4B package will be available for additional typologies, current ratings and voltage classes. More information is available at www.infineon.com/easy.

More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency: www.infineon.com/green-energy.