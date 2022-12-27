Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Products | December 27, 2022

New Yorker Electronics features Mission-critical Wirewound and Metal Film Resistors

New Yorker Electronics, longtime franchised distributor for Vishay Dale, is featuring two mission-critical products from its military/aerospace parts division: Vishay’s -40 dB MIL-PRF-55182 ERC (RNC/RNR) and MIL-PRF-39007 RWR with high-temperature silicone coating.

This is a product release announcement by New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Designed for the most rigorous environments, the hard-to-acquire Vishay Dale mil-spec, axial-lead resistors are part of New Yorker’s extensive stock of military and aerospace offerings, particularly in the case of the RNC50, RNC55, RNC60 and RNC65 models. Additionally, Vishay Dale has complete capability to develop specific reliability programs designed to customer requirements.

The Vishay RWR Type MIL-PRF-39007 Qualified Axial-Lead Wirewound Resistors are high-temperature silicone coated with complete welded construction with a failure rate up to Level S (0.001%/1000h). The series is available in non-inductive styles (type N) with Ayrton-Perry winding for lowest reactive components and are available in tolerances of ± 0.1, ± 0.5% and ± 1.0% with resistance values from 49.9 to 1000W. Vishay RWR’s are also available in terminal wire/winding options of solderable/inductive, Solderable/non-inductive, weldable/inductive and weldable/non-inductive.

The Vishay ERC (Military RNC/RNR) series of High-Precision Metal Film Resistors are MIL-PRF-55182 Qualified and has demonstrated 100% stabilization and screening tests. The Vishay RNC (solderable/weldable) and RNR (solderable only)  devices have a controlled temperature coefficient with an epoxy coating to provide superior moisture protection. Like the RWR, the ERC series is available in tolerances of ± 0.1, ± 0.5% and ± 1.0% with resistance values with a failure rate up to Level S.

Vishay ERC Resistors are available in voltage ratings from 200 to 350VDC and resistance ranges between 10 to 796K and 10 to 3.01M. It maintains a low noise rating of -40 dB. The standard lead on the Vishay RNC is solderable and weldable. These mission-critical devices receive monthly acceptance testing. Contact New Yorker Electronics for current verified failure rate levels.

New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

New Yorker Electronics features Mission-critical Wirewound and Metal Film Resistors
Micron to cut 10% of jobs in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch' Chipmaker Micron Technology is taking significant steps to reduce costs and operating expenses. This will include select product program reductions and job cuts.
Applied Materials expands facilities in the US and Singapore Applied Materials plans to make multi-billion-dollar investments in its innovation infrastructure in the United States and to expand its global manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.
Boston Semi receives multi-unit order from Power chip manufacturer Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), announced that a power semiconductor manufacturer has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high voltage device testing.
Ad
CubicPV to build Silicon Solar Wafer facility in the US Solar manufacturing innovator, CubicPV plans to establish 10GW of conventional mono wafer capacity in the United States. The planned facility is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs and meet the anticipated surge in demand for U.S.-produced wafers.
100-fold current density enhancement puts imec’s nanomesh electrodes in pole position
New shell case with SGK ... heatsink
Samsung to start mass production of 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM in 2023 Samsung Electronics has developed its 16-Gb DDR5 DRAM built using the industry’s first 12nam-class process technology, as well as completed product evaluation for compatibility with AMD.
Fujifilm expands with new semiconductor materials facility Fujifilm says it plans to build a new advanced semiconductor materials manufacturing facility in South Korea as it looks to further expand the electronic materials business.
Entegris expands U.S. footprint with $600 million investment The supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it's planning to build a new manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs. Entegris expects to invest approximately USD 600 million in the new facility.
Sony looks at Japan for new sensor factory Sony is said to invest USD 5.8 billion in a new smartphone sensor factory.
NXP and Delta Electronics to develop next-gen vehicle platform Delta Electronics will utilise NXP’s S32 Automotive Platform and collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the development of next-generation electric vehicle platforms.
Interlink acquires SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions provider, Interlink Electronics, has acquired the businesses of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, two designers and manufacturers of gas, air and environmental quality sensors, for approximately USD 2 million.
indie launches Automotive Controller for Exterior Lighting Applications
Renesas looks to restart Beijing plant as soon as possible The Japanese semiconductor company was forced to suspend work at its manufacturing plant in Beijing. China on Friday, December 16, due to COVID-19 infections.
Clay Paky sold to ARRI AG ams OSRAM has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to Germany based ARRI AG. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
Faced with US sanctions, China prepares $143 billion chip support package China is reportedly preparing a support package – worth more than 1 trillion yuan (USD 143 billion) – to aid its domestic semiconductor industry.
Kyocera to expand with new manufacturing plant in Japan The company has made an offer to acquire approximately 150,000 square meters (about 37 acres) in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture. Once completed the new plant will create 1,000 new jobs.
Cincoze Rugged Embedded Computer facilitates Internet of Energy
Magdeburg's Mayor on Intel: "Our schedule has not changed" "We will not alter the preparation schedule for the planned investment by the chip company Intel", says Magdeburg's Lord Mayor Simone Borris in a statement.
Exponential Technology Group acquires Braemac Exponential Technology Group (XTG) says it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Braemac Pty Ltd., a specialist in product design, development, testing, and the supply of semiconductors, systems, and electronic components.
Intel delaying German factory start? Intel is said to have pushed back on its original opening date for a new chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, local media reports.
Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan.
ROHM’s New MOSFETs: Contributing to Higher Efficiency and Safer Operation
Wolfspeed expands and extends SiC wafer supply agreement Wolfspeed says that it will expand an existing multi-year, long-term SiC wafer supply agreement – now worth approximately USD 225 million – with an unnamed power device company.
Fusion WW opens new Prosemi facility – expanding its test capabilities The sourcing and distributing specialist has officially opened a new facility for its subsidiary Prosemi, its large-scale electronic component test house, based in Singapore.
Load more news
December 18 2022 4:24 pm V20.10.39-2
Ad
Ad