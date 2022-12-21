© NXP

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop traction inverter and power conversion platforms for next-generation electric vehicles.

Delta will leverage NXP’s portfolio of automotive technologies and expertise in functional safety and security to enable architectural innovation and platforms for vehicle electrification. Adding to this, NXP and Delta have unveiled a joint laboratory focused on accelerating electrification offerings and the development of real-time applications based on NXP’s S32Z and S32E real-time processors and S32K39 microcontroller for safety processing, domain and zonal control, EV control and smart actuation.

Despite the widespread enthusiasm for electrification, there are fundamental barriers to widespread EV adoption that include high battery production costs, limited driving range, and lengthy charging times; technical barriers that the companies aim to reduce.

“To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow, Delta focuses on technology that address global climate change. Specifically, for Delta’s automotive business, the scope of the collaboration with NXP is centered on advancing its traction inverter and power conversion platforms, and expanding their potential in EVs and into new markets,” says James Tang, Corporate Vice President of Delta Electronics, in a press release.