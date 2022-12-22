One way of solving the problem of heat dissipation is the use of so-called heat dissipation cases or cooling fin enclosures. For these applications, Fischer Elektronik offers now its customers the newly developed SGK ... case series which offer optimised heat dissipation properties, quick and easy assembly of electronic devices and an attractive design.

The new SGK ... cases consist of a generously dimensioned heatsink, the width and depth of which can be adapted to the cooling concept of any assembly, an aluminium sheet metal bending shell and two side panels also made of 1.5 mm thick aluminium sheet. A standard mainboard, mounting plate or non-standard PCB is attached via the press-in threaded bushes provided in the case shell. Depending on the application and the design of the PCBs, the fastening elements can also be attached to the bottom of the heatsink.

Optional offered mounting brackets give the user the option of using the cases of the SGK ... series for table, wall or ceiling mounting as well as in an environment with vibration disturbances. The case series SGK ... is available in three different sizes and in three surface finishes (transparent passivated, natural-coloured and black anodised) as a standard. In addition, customers have the option of ordering a customised design by specifying the case parameters, such as width, height, depth and the distances between the mounting bushes and their height.

The sheet metal bending shell, the heatsink as well as the side parts can be mechanically processed, surface-treated and printed according to customer requirements. The SGK ... cases are supplied as a disassembled kit including mounting material.

