With this agreement, ams OSRAM implements the last of the divestments which the company had communicated to pursue following the acquisition of OSRAM, a press release reads.

Clay Paky, established in 1976 and acquired by OSRAM in 2014, is headquartered in Seriate, Italy. ARRI AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems as well as system solutions for the film, broadcast, and media industries, with a worldwide distribution and service network.