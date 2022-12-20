Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© SMIC Business | December 20, 2022

Faced with US sanctions, China prepares $143 billion chip support package

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

China is reportedly preparing a support package – worth more than 1 trillion yuan (USD 143 billion) – to aid its domestic semiconductor industry.

The package, should it be realised, is a significant step towards self-sufficiency in the semiconductor space and a direct response to U.S. sanctions placed on the country, three sources told Reuters.

According to the sources, Beijing intends to implement one of its largest incentive packages – distributed over five years – primarily in the form of subsidies and tax credits, to support the country’s semiconductor production and research initiatives.

The majority of the financial aid would, according to the sources, be used to subsidise investments in domestic semiconductor equipment.

Back in October, the US put added pressure on the Chinese semiconductor industry with updated regulations and restrictions. The US it launched a series of updates to its export regulations concerning semiconductors and associated technologies to China. As previously reported by Evertiq, two of the nine new rules stood out, given the scale of both the short-term and long-term impact that they will cause.

One of the new rules restricts the ability for residents in the US (citizens and foreign nationals) to invest in and support the development and production of ICs at China-based semiconductor fabs without a license. The other one limits the supply of equipment and tools to any "advanced fabs" in China – more specifically, this involves technology of NAND chips with 128 layers or more, and DRAM chips 18nm and below, as well as advanced logic chips of 16nm or 14nm.

The support plan is said to be a direct response to restrictions put in place, which have intensified and deepened sanctions against China's semiconductor industry.

The sources told Reuters that Beijing’s aim with the incentives package is to beef up its support for domestic semiconductor companies to build, expand and modernise its facilities – for all steps, fabrication, assembly, packaging, as well as R&D.

Exponential Technology Group acquires Braemac Exponential Technology Group (XTG) says it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Braemac Pty Ltd., a specialist in product design, development, testing, and the supply of semiconductors, systems, and electronic components.
Intel delaying German factory start? Intel is said to have pushed back on its original opening date for a new chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, local media reports.
Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan.
Wolfspeed expands and extends SiC wafer supply agreement Wolfspeed says that it will expand an existing multi-year, long-term SiC wafer supply agreement – now worth approximately USD 225 million – with an unnamed power device company.
Ad
Fusion WW opens new Prosemi facility – expanding its test capabilities The sourcing and distributing specialist has officially opened a new facility for its subsidiary Prosemi, its large-scale electronic component test house, based in Singapore.
Ad
Lindsley Ruth steps down as CEO of RS Group Lindsley Ruth will step down as Chief Executive Officer of RS Group with immediate effect.
Aehr receives order from major SiC semiconductor supplier Aehr Test Systems has received an initial production order from a new, unnamed, silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with an integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
ZF expands production capacity for electronics in China As China's automotive industry moves faster in pursuit of intelligence, the proportion of high-value, high-performance electronic components in the total value of vehicles are rising rapidly.
IBM and Rapidus form strategic semiconductor partnership IBM and Rapidus has entered into a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.
New funding will accelerate and expand Pragmatic's growth plans. Pragmatic Semiconductor has secured USD 35 million in additional investment from institutional investors. This brings the total raised in its Series C round to USD 125 million, oversubscribing the original target by more than 50%.
TI’s starts production at new 300-millimeter wafer fab Texas Instrument’s latest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Lehi, Utah, LFAB, has started production for analog and embedded products roughly one year after the company purchased the facility.
AMETEK expands with new facility in India AMETEK India, a subsidiary of AMETEK Inc., has officially inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru, India.
Vedanta inks semiconductor agreement with 30 Japanese firms Vedanta Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 30 Japanese companies for the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
MEMSCAP has sold its North Carolina manufacturing plant MEMSCAP, a MEMS solutions technology provider, has fully executed its FABLITE Program via the sale of its North Carolina Manufacturing Plant and the conclusion of a strategic supply agreement for its optical communications products.
Major milestone for HARTING, passes the billion euro mark The HARTING Technology Group has, in spite of adverse conditions, exceeded the billion euro revenue mark for the first time.
Monolithic Power Systems inks foundry deal with Vanguard Power solutions provider, Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), has entered into a foundry agreement with specialty IC foundry service provider, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers
New restrictions trouble for ASML? The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
Protection against electric shock according to IEC 60601-1
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Load more news
December 18 2022 4:24 pm V20.10.39-1
Ad
Ad