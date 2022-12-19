© Intel Corporation

According to Magdeburg's Lord Mayor Simone Borris, the weekly meetings on various topics such as construction, supply media, or suppliers continue unchanged, only pausing over the Christmas holidays. Possible delays are also not discernible. The approval processes are also being prepared and will start as originally planned.

"The work to free up the construction site, including the rerouting of a power line, is progressing," emphasises Mayor Simone Borris in the statement. “This week we signed the agreement with the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology for the archaeological investigations and their documentation. The investigations will start on January 2."

However, the Federal Republic of Germany can only provide the financial resources negotiated if the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition gives its approval, and this has not happened yet. The so-called notification is expected to take place at the beginning of next year. The federal funds cannot be disbursed beforehand, as that would not be allowed.

However, according to the Mayor, there is no question that the funds will flow. They have been confirmed in the federal budget and are available. Intel is waiting for confirmation from the EU before it can start.