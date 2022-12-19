© otnaydur dreamstime.com

“We welcome the Braemac team to the XTG family of companies,” says Glenn Smith, acting President of the Exponential Technology Group, in a press release. “Braemac brings a very experienced management team and a business model that fits extremely well into XTG’s vision of helping engineers solve technical problems as well as having the experience and expertise to design a customer’s smart product from scratch, and then managing the bill-of-materials and supply chain through production.”

Braemac is based in Sydney, Australia, with 17 offices globally, the company supplies semiconductors, electronic components, interface products, systems, and services related to the end-product design, manufacture, and technical support for products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.