RS Group announces in a press release that CEO Lindsley Ruth has agreed with the board that due to personal reasons he will step down as CEO with immediate effect.

The press release continues to state that Lindsley will be available to the board – if required over the next twelve months – which is equal to the length of his notice period.

David Egan, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will take on the mantle and lead the RS Group as acting CEO supported by the management team until a process to find a permanent CEO has been concluded.