ZF Group has signed an investment agreement with the Guangzhou Huadu District Government to build a highly-automated and intelligent plant for new electronics and advanced driver assistance products in the region – as the company looks to increase production capacity in the areas of autonomous driving, cameras, sensors and brake electronics from China.

Construction of the new plant will start in 2023, with mass production currently scheduled for 2025. According to ZF's plan, Phase I of the new plant covers a planned area of 12,000 square meters, which will result in a Industry 4.0 electronics manufacturing and assembly areas. The company says that the production unit will also be meeting Class 100,000 cleanroom standards. It will also include production support facilities such as warehousing, IT, maintenance, laboratories. Once completed, the plant will have a planned staff capacity of 700 people. The new plant will cover four product lines: Advanced Driver Assist Systems, HPC, safety electronics and chassis control.