Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© PragmaticIC Business | December 15, 2022

New funding will accelerate and expand Pragmatic's growth plans.

Pragmatic Semiconductor has secured USD 35 million in additional investment from institutional investors. This brings the total raised in its Series C round to USD 125 million, oversubscribing the original target by more than 50%.

The extra funding will be used to accelerate and expand Pragmatic’s growth plans. This includes the company’s second fabrication line (FlexLogic-002), which aims to increase production capacity by more than five times, and its new 15-acre Pragmatic Park site in Durham in the Northeast of England. In addition, the company has doubled its footprint in Cambridge with an option to double again within the next year, a press release reads.

“This oversubscribed investment round, in spite of the challenging macroeconomic conditions, is a huge vote of confidence in Pragmatic’s unique technology and business traction. Our signature ultra low cost, flexible form factor, fast production cycle time and minimal carbon footprint address key challenges across the industry, allowing rapid time-to-market for novel electronics applications as well as enabling localisation of semiconductor manufacturing and driving towards net-zero product lifecycles,” says Scott White, CEO of Pragmatic.

AMETEK expands with new facility in India AMETEK India, a subsidiary of AMETEK Inc., has officially inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru, India.
Vedanta inks semiconductor agreement with 30 Japanese firms Vedanta Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 30 Japanese companies for the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
MEMSCAP has sold its North Carolina manufacturing plant MEMSCAP, a MEMS solutions technology provider, has fully executed its FABLITE Program via the sale of its North Carolina Manufacturing Plant and the conclusion of a strategic supply agreement for its optical communications products.
Major milestone for HARTING, passes the billion euro mark The HARTING Technology Group has, in spite of adverse conditions, exceeded the billion euro revenue mark for the first time.
Ad
Monolithic Power Systems inks foundry deal with Vanguard Power solutions provider, Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), has entered into a foundry agreement with specialty IC foundry service provider, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
Ad
Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers
New restrictions trouble for ASML? The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
Protection against electric shock according to IEC 60601-1
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Anritsu ME7873NR Facilitates 5G mmWave UE Rollout
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Apple to source US-made chips from TSMC Arizona TSMC’s investment in Arizona will grow to USD 40 billion and instead of one manufacturing fab in, the city will see a second fab from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.
Intelligent Memory secures additional distribution muscles DRAM and Flash memory product supplier, Intelligent Memory (IM), is growing their distribution channel presence via a new distribution partnership in EMEA with Ineltek.
Innoscience signs global deal with Richardson RFPD
TSMC vows to bring 4,500 direct jobs to Arizona Arizona won't see just one new TSMC fab, but two. The semiconductor giant's two fabs in Arizona are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs.
ams OSRAM closes the sale of Traxon Technologies ams OSRAM has closed the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group.
Load more news
December 12 2022 6:26 pm V20.10.27-2
Ad
Ad