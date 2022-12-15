© PragmaticIC

The extra funding will be used to accelerate and expand Pragmatic’s growth plans. This includes the company’s second fabrication line (FlexLogic-002), which aims to increase production capacity by more than five times, and its new 15-acre Pragmatic Park site in Durham in the Northeast of England. In addition, the company has doubled its footprint in Cambridge with an option to double again within the next year, a press release reads.