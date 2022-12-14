© AMETEK

The move to a new office will enhance the company’s ability to support its customers. This new facility is an expansion of AMETEK’s hub of innovation for numerous industries including aerospace & defense, automotive, high-precision metrology, material analyses, oil and gas, and power.

The new facility also houses a Centre of Excellence that features the latest products from numerous AMETEK businesses, including Spectro, Taylor Hobson, Land, Atlas, Brookfield, Zygo, Compliance Test Solutions, Programmable Power, Lloyd, Precitech TMC and AMT. Adding to this are also service and calibration labs.

AMETEK has equipped its new ‘Engineering Center of Excellence’ with research and development laboratories that will support the company's business units across its network for design, development, and prototype testing activities.

“We are very pleased with our new expanded office and Centre of Excellence,” says Sadanand Patil, AMETEK India Country Manager, in a press release. “It represents a significant milestone for AMETEK’s operations in India and reflects the importance of our commitment to our customers in the region. We appreciate this opportunity to provide our customers with a wider range of services and support.”

Patil continues to say that the new Bengaluru facility has a service center and calibration services that are supported by dedicated workforce of more than 600 employees.