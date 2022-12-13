Ad
© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | December 13, 2022

MEMSCAP has sold its North Carolina manufacturing plant

MEMSCAP, a MEMS solutions technology provider, has fully executed its FABLITE Program via the sale of its North Carolina Manufacturing Plant and the conclusion of a strategic supply agreement for its optical communications products.

MEMSCAP entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with Science Corporation, a California-based Company which develops advanced technologies with the goal to blur the lines between medical devices and consumer electronics, covering the sale and transfer of certain assets of its US subsidiary (MEMSCAP Inc.), including the entire North Carolina teams, the North Carolina plant lease as well as all plant’s tools and equipment and associated technology and finally its foundry business customers.

The purchase price to acquire the assets totals USD 3.0 million.

“We are delighted to enter this transaction with Science Corporation, assuring to our teams in North Carolina a solid new home and for MEMSCAP the continuity of servicing the Optical Communications business with the same standards.”, said Jean Michel Karam, Chairman & CEO of MEMSCAP, in a press release. “We are very pleased for having conducted the FABLITE Program from the idea to an on-schedule implementation. Today, we are excited to enter 2023 with such agile organization we planned three years ago.”
 

Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers
New restrictions trouble for ASML? The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
Protection against electric shock according to IEC 60601-1
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Anritsu ME7873NR Facilitates 5G mmWave UE Rollout
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Apple to source US-made chips from TSMC Arizona TSMC’s investment in Arizona will grow to USD 40 billion and instead of one manufacturing fab in, the city will see a second fab from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.
Intelligent Memory secures additional distribution muscles DRAM and Flash memory product supplier, Intelligent Memory (IM), is growing their distribution channel presence via a new distribution partnership in EMEA with Ineltek.
Innoscience signs global deal with Richardson RFPD
TSMC vows to bring 4,500 direct jobs to Arizona Arizona won't see just one new TSMC fab, but two. The semiconductor giant's two fabs in Arizona are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs.
ams OSRAM closes the sale of Traxon Technologies ams OSRAM has closed the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group.
Market predictions that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector From Matter to how smart technology will come of age as it contributes hugely towards energy cost reduction, and handling continued supply chain pressures, ByteSnap Design embedded electronics engineers look at trends that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector in 2023.
Canadian tech company partners with NEXTY Electronics ZeroKey, a technology company that develops large-scale 3D real-time location systems (RTLS), has partnered with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics trading company.
ROHM team up with BASiC Semiconductor in new partnership ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications.
BorgWarner acquires Drivetek AG BorgWarner Inc. has acquired Drivetek AG. Headquartered in Switzerland, Drivetek offers engineering and product development services for inverters, electric drive solutions, and power electronics.
Edge-optimised SSDs from Innodisk
