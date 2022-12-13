© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

MEMSCAP entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with Science Corporation, a California-based Company which develops advanced technologies with the goal to blur the lines between medical devices and consumer electronics, covering the sale and transfer of certain assets of its US subsidiary (MEMSCAP Inc.), including the entire North Carolina teams, the North Carolina plant lease as well as all plant’s tools and equipment and associated technology and finally its foundry business customers.

The purchase price to acquire the assets totals USD 3.0 million.