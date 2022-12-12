© Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

To secure semiconductor supplies for the long term, MPS is deepening partnerships with suppliers at key points in the supply chain. The products manufactured at VIS will meet the growing demand for power devices in datacenters, electric vehicles, solar inverters, robotics, and space systems, a press release reads.

Under the agreement, MPS will utilise VIS’s 200mm wafer fabrication capabilities in its Singapore and Taiwan manufacturing facilities.

“We are excited to partner with VIS to take advantage of their advanced and highly reliable platform to expand our capacity and meet our growing customers’ demands,” says Deming Xiao, SVP of Operations for MPS, in the press release. “VIS’s leading specialty IC manufacturing expertise, combined with MPS’s product design capability, will deliver greater energy efficiency to new markets and applications, contributing to environmental sustainability.”

This agreement is a model of how MPS will augment its existing supplier relationships in Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and China.