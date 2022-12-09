© Ericsson

The parties have also mutually agreed to strengthen their technology and business collaboration, and according to Ericsson, this will include technology, interoperability and standards development.

This settlement also ends the lawsuits filed by both companies in several countries, including in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the complaints filed before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

Ericsson says that its IPR licensing revenues continues to be affected by several factors, including expired patent license agreements pending renewal, the technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects and geopolitical impact going forward.

Including the effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be SEK 5.5 – 6.0 billion (EUR 504 million – EUR 549 million).