© ASML

The Dutch equipment manufacturer had sales to customers in China of more than EUR 2 billion in 2021, writes Reuters. However, ASML is not permitted to export its most advanced machines to China as they are considered "dual use" with potential military applications; a decision the Dutch government already made back in 2018.

According to Bloomberg, a new agreement – with new export restrictions on semiconductor equipment sales to China – between the U.S. and Dutch governments, could come as soon as the beginning of 2023. Although it is not clear how far-reaching it would be, or what it would mean for ASML.