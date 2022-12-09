© ASML Business | December 09, 2022
New restrictions trouble for ASML?
The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
The Dutch equipment manufacturer had sales to customers in China of more than EUR 2 billion in 2021, writes Reuters. However, ASML is not permitted to export its most advanced machines to China as they are considered "dual use" with potential military applications; a decision the Dutch government already made back in 2018.
According to Bloomberg, a new agreement – with new export restrictions on semiconductor equipment sales to China – between the U.S. and Dutch governments, could come as soon as the beginning of 2023. Although it is not clear how far-reaching it would be, or what it would mean for ASML.
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Apple to source US-made chips from TSMC Arizona TSMC’s investment in Arizona will grow to USD 40 billion and instead of one manufacturing fab in, the city will see a second fab from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.
Intelligent Memory secures additional distribution muscles DRAM and Flash memory product supplier, Intelligent Memory (IM), is growing their distribution channel presence via a new distribution partnership in EMEA with Ineltek.
TSMC vows to bring 4,500 direct jobs to Arizona Arizona won't see just one new TSMC fab, but two. The semiconductor giant's two fabs in Arizona are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs.
ams OSRAM closes the sale of Traxon Technologies ams OSRAM has closed the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group.
Market predictions that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector From Matter to how smart technology will come of age as it contributes hugely towards energy cost reduction, and handling continued supply chain pressures, ByteSnap Design embedded electronics engineers look at trends that will drive growth in the embedded electronics sector in 2023.
Canadian tech company partners with NEXTY Electronics ZeroKey, a technology company that develops large-scale 3D real-time location systems (RTLS), has partnered with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics trading company.
ROHM team up with BASiC Semiconductor in new partnership ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications.
BorgWarner acquires Drivetek AG BorgWarner Inc. has acquired Drivetek AG. Headquartered in Switzerland, Drivetek offers engineering and product development services for inverters, electric drive solutions, and power electronics.
EU Chips Act: Are we one step closer to actual funding? The EU Chips Act addresses the current shortage of semiconductors in Europe. With the Chips Act, the EU aims to double its global market share in semiconductors from 10% to at least 20% by 2030 in order to ensure the EU's future technological sovereignty.
Cisco heads to Barcelona with new design centre Barcelona might be famous for its football, but Cisco wants to design the next generation semiconductor devices here.
GlobalWafers has broken ground on new Texas wafer fab Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers, has officially broken ground on in newest 300 mm wafer fab – GlobalWafers America – in Sherman, Texas.
Swedish chip company inks deal with European satellite communications company Sivers Semiconductors' business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed a strategic development agreement worth USD 16.4 million with a European satellite communications company to develop several chipsets for satellite communication ground terminals.
paragon sells its AI subsidiary to CARIAD paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement with CARIAD SE, a software company belonging to the Volkswagen Group, regarding the sale of its AI subsidiary, paragon semvox GmbH.
Transphorm opens GaN application lab in China Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced it has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China.
ABB bets on Shanghai for robotics mega factory ABB officially opened its fully automated robotics factory in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. The 67,000m2 production and research facility represents a USD150 million investment by ABBLoad more news