The newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Schaeffler Group and will employ 200 engineers by end of 2022. As part of Schaeffler’s E-Mobility business division the new entity will closely cooperate with the headquarter in Bühl, Germany.

“Strengthening competencies in mechatronics, electronics, and software plays a decisive role in Schaeffler's company strategy Roadmap 2025. In this way, we will actively shape the transformation toward sustainable and electrified mobility. As part of the Schaeffler global R&D network, the newly established entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India Private Limited in Pune will here play a key role. Together, we are very well equipped to continue our successful journey to pioneer motion", said Uwe Wagner, Chief Technology Officer at Schaeffler AG, during the inauguration.

Schaeffler plans to ramp up the development team in India over the next few years, making the country a main location and competence centre for software and electronics development, a press release states.

Foto: Official ribbon cut ceremony during the inauguration of Schaeffler Technology Solutions India Private Ltd. with (from left) Yogesh Patwardhan, Manfred Homm, Uwe Wagner, Lars Nötzig and Dr. Volker Maier.