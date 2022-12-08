© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Targeted for multiple customer programs across the light-vehicle, commercial-vehicle, and off-highway mobility markets, the semiconductors will be used in Dana's silicon-carbide inverter designs.

"As we continue to grow our strong backlog of electrified programs, we will remain at the forefront of inverter technologies that are critical to managing the energy used in the vehicle," says Christophe Dominiak, Dana chief technology officer, in a press release.

The CTO continues to state that this multi-year supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss provides Dana with a strategic advantage, making sure that the company has access to silicon-carbide semiconductors as they expand the use of the technology to deliver efficient and powerful solutions.

"We continue to focus on building a robust supply chain for our electrodynamic products, and we are pleased to be able to source semiconductors from a strong and experienced manufacturer like Semikron Danfoss," adds Craig Price, Dana senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development. "The agreement secures Dana's ability to meet the growing demand from our customers across a broad range of vehicle applications."

The eMPack platform from Semikron Danfoss is optimised for silicon-carbide technology and uses fully sintered direct-pressed die technology, which allows for extremely compact, scalable, and reliable inverters.