© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

The to-be-built site will occupy 10 acres and is expected to be operational by 2025, creating approximately 65 jobs.

“Kanto Group is pleased to partner with Chemtrade and to leverage both parties’ strengths to bring new high-quality sulphuric acid capacity to serve the growing North American electronic chemicals market,” says Jerry Lu, KPPC Advanced Chemicals Inc. CEO, in a press release.

Once completed, the USD 200 million Casa Grande facility will have a total annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons of electronic-grade acid, serving the growing North American semiconductor market. This will be the first greenfield construction of an electronic-grade sulfuric acid plant in North America.

KPCT’s facility will produce chemicals critical to semiconductor manufacturing, expanding Arizona's supply chain. Arizona was chosen due to its existing – and growing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Locating this facility close to its end customers allows improved service and helps reduce the environmental burden of shipping the product long distances.